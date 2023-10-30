Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 271 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $405.00 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.04 and its 200 day moving average is $404.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

