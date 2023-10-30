Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

