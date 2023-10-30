AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

AXS opened at $55.03 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.