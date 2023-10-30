B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 887,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 334,339 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $115,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.