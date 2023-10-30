Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $45,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,246,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after buying an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.0852 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

