Benchmark Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $23.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Trading Up 3.9 %

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

MXL opened at $14.92 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 44,100.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.