Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $270.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.19 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

