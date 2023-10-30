Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 9.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NVDA opened at $405.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.30. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.