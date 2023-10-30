Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cable One by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $881.00.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $542.00 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $520.05 and a one year high of $878.15. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.89.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.27 by ($2.84). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $424.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

