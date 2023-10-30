Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 3,351 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.89.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

