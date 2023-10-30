Carderock Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,555 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.4% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $230,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 89,264 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.68 and a 200 day moving average of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

