Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 24,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 886,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

