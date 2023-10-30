Channing Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Channing Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.2% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.