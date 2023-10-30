Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $564.74 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $456.34 and a fifty-two week high of $574.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.16.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

