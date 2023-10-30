Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.3 %

CHD stock opened at $90.11 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

