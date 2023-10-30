Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.68 and its 200 day moving average is $324.68. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.33%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.