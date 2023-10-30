Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 256,453 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 256,453 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $85,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 55,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 96,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,520,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

