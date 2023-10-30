Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 110,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 180,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

