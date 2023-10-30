Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 8,600 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.