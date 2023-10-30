Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,539 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $114.40 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.52.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

