Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,979 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Datadog by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,481,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,105,319 shares of company stock worth $102,294,511. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $81.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.01. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.15, a PEG ratio of 1,608.11 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

