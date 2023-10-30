Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in NewMarket by 2,825.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NewMarket by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $472.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $288.06 and a 52 week high of $490.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

