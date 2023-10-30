Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 181,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 77,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $64.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.44. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,463,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,609 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.