Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $214,000 in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 84.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

SKT opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 118.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

