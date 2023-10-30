Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $235,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,360 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 219.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after buying an additional 481,461 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $26,909,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $16,719,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $16,311,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 447.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHO stock opened at $81.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.01. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $101.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

