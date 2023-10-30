Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $255,472.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,304.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $255,472.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,304.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Price Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $102.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

