Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the fourth quarter worth $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth $104,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

NYSE:KKR opened at $54.10 on Monday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

