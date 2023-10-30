Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 230.31%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

