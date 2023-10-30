Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 742 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Azenta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Azenta by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,464,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Azenta by 115.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Azenta by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $246,761.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

