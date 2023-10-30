Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $210,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $886,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,930,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.73. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CRS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

