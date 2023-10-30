Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in UMB Financial by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 308.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $26,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,283,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $26,084.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,859,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,283,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

