Desjardins Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $69.55 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

