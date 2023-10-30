EA Series Trust Makes New $19.52 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of EA Series Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

