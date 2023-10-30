Empire Financial Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

