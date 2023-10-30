First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 683 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

