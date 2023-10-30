Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

