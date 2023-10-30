FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,743 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.94.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

