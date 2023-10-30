Ghe LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ghe LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 32.6% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $405.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

