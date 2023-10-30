Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,589,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,090,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,175,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,807,000 after buying an additional 139,895 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLI opened at $98.43 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.56%.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

