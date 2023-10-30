Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hub Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $70.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

