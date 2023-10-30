Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Strs Ohio grew its position in Innospec by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Innospec by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Innospec by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.
Innospec Stock Down 1.2 %
Innospec stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.82. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.18.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
