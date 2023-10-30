Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,990,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,629,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,777,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $84.45 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.70.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

