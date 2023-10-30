iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Stock Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,549 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AOM stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.