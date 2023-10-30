Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGLD opened at $18.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

