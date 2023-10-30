Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Landstar System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 87.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Down 0.6 %

Landstar System stock opened at $162.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.23 and a 52 week high of $208.62.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LSTR

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.