Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 21,170 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NCR by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,900,000 after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NCR by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of NCR by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

NCR Price Performance

NYSE NCR opened at $27.08 on Monday. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

