Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EDU shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.5 %

EDU opened at $64.49 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.66.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

