Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 49,495 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $301.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 80.32% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EVA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enviva from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

