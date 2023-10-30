Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $208,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $34.35.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
