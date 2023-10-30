Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 396 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,593,000 after purchasing an additional 98,711 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $63.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

